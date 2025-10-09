Zac Robinson declines to comment on Oklahoma State vacancy

When Oklahoma State fired Mike Gundy as head coach last month, one current NFL assistant coach with ties to the university had his name pop up as a strong potential candidate to replace him:

Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

Robinson, 39, played under Gundy at Oklahoma State from 2005-2009, becoming one of the best QBs in program history.

Robinson has been coaching at the pro level since 2019, joining the Rams staff as assistant quarterbacks coach and working his way up to passing game coordinator/QBs coach in 2022. He departed the Rams with Raheem Morris when the latter was hired to be Atlanta’s head coach.

In his Thursday press conference, Robinson was asked if he had been contacted by Oklahoma State about the vacancy and declined to comment.

“I’ll kind of leave that,” Robinson said, via Terrin Waack of the team’s website. “But just honestly, I’m focused on today and progressing this week.”

The Falcons are coming off their bye with a 2-2 record. After finishing No. 6 in yards and No. 13 in points last season — Robinson’s first as OC — the club is currently No. 7 in yards and No. 26 in points through four games.