Zac Taylor: I’m targeting first preseason game for starters to play

  
Published August 1, 2024 02:45 PM

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s return to game action is likely to come next week.

The Bengals open up the preseason at home against the Buccaneers on August 10 and head coach Zac Taylor said that the current plan is for Burrow and other starters to see action in that contest.

“The first game — I’ve got targeted the first game,” Taylor said. “I’m not setting anything in stone right now, but I’m optimistic that’s where it’s trending for our team.”

A full list of who will play wasn’t outlined by Taylor, but a few first-stringers would seem to be on track to miss the game. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has not practiced at all since reporting to camp and Taylor said defensive ends Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson are week-to-week with injuries that have kept them off the field.

Assuming the starters do play, it may be their only action of the summer. The team has joint practices with the Bears and Colts before their other exhibition contests and that may be enough work for them to get ready for the regular season.