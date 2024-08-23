Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow wanted to play Thursday, but we saw enough at joint practice

If the choice was up to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he would have played in Thursday night’s game against the Colts.

That was the word from head coach Zac Taylor after the Bengals’ preseason finale was in the books. Taylor said that playing Burrow was “on the table at times,” but that the team ultimately opted to keep Burrow and the rest of the starters healthy after an impressive joint practice with the AFC South team earlier this week.

“I thought the Colts practice was one of his best of the year,” Taylor said, via a transcript from the team. “Reminiscent of many of the games he played last year when he was healthy. The accuracy, the decision making and the ball not touching the ground. To finalize training camp, we still have work to do. We still have two weeks of practice, but I thought they kind of put the nail in the coffin in training camp. That was the right way to do it.”

Burrow made a brief appearance in the preseason opener for his first game action since injuring his wrist last season. His next work in a game will come against the Patriots in Week One of a season that the Bengals hope will feature a return to playoff form.