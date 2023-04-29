 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zac Taylor: Joe Mixon’s future is here with the team

  
Published April 29, 2023 06:39 PM
nbc_pft_mylesmurphy_230428
April 28, 2023 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Myles Murphy will be a key contributor for the Bengals to win tough AFC playoff games down the stretch.

Running back Joe Mixon’s $12.8 million salary cap hit created uncertainty about his future in Cincinnati. Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin cast further doubt at the combine when he said he couldn’t predict the future when asked about Mixon’s status.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor, though, expressed support for Mixon on Saturday.

“His future is here with the team,” Taylor said in his post-draft news conference Saturday, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “I like Joe Mixon .”

The Bengals selected Illinois running back Chase Brown in the fifth round, joining Mixon, Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans on the roster at the position. Samaje Perine, the team’s backup running back, left for the Broncos.

“I knew we needed to add one at some point during the draft and wasn’t really sure what that was going to look like, or where that was going to be,” Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. “Obviously, had high regard for Chase kind of all the way through the process. It turns out he was there at the right spot for us.”

Mixon, 26, is participating in the team’s voluntary offseason workouts.

He is accused of pointing a gun at a woman while driving and earlier this month entered a not guilty plea to a misdemeanor aggravated menacing charge.

Mixon ran 210 times for 814 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games last season and caught 60 passes for 441 yards in a down season compared to his 2021 Pro Bowl season.