2023 U.S. Classic
Simone Biles’ comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike
Syndication: The Register Guard
Report: Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join putting Pac-12 on brink
SRX Berlin 2023 Kyle Busch wins second race.jpg
Kyle Busch wins second straight Superstar Racing Experience at Berlin Raceway
  • Dan Beaver
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_pk_newkidbijan_230804.JPG
King: Robinson is 'do-everything guy' for ATL
nbc_pk_jonnusmithintv_230804.JPG
Smith explains 'positionless' role with Falcons
nbc_golf_lpga_scottishoopenrd2_230804.jpg
HLs: Freed Group Women's Scottish Open, Round 2

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Zac Taylor: No changes to Joe Burrow’s recovery timeline

  
Published August 4, 2023 02:13 PM

There was word this week that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is moving around normally after suffering a calf strain during a practice early in camp, but that doesn’t appear to be a sign that he’ll be returning to action any earlier than originally expected.

Head coach Zac Taylor said Burrow will miss several weeks when he was initially injured and he said the timeline remains the same while meeting with reporters at Bengals camp on Friday.

Burrow’s calf strain coincides with his negotiations on a contract extension that’s expected to make him one of the highest-paid players in the league. Other players closing in on a new deal have opted not to practice with their teams until an agreement has been reached, so Burrow may not be back on the practice field at all this summer.

Whether the deal is done or not, the outlook for his recovery has him on track to play against the Browns in Week One.