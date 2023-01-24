 Skip navigation
Zac Taylor on facing Chiefs again: Teams continue to evolve, have to beat them one time in a row

  
Published January 24, 2023 05:22 AM
The Bengals are headed to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs for the AFC title and they’re unlikely to be intimidated by being on the road in that situation.

Cincinnati won last year’s AFC championship in the same stadium and they have beaten the Chiefs in Cincinnati in each of the last two regular seasons, so there’s no question that the Bengals can get it done against Kansas City. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor isn’t putting much stock in those outcomes being predictive about this week’s result, however.

“At the end of the day, it feels like we played them a really long time ago ,” Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I don’t even know how many games ago it was, to be quite honest with you. I don’t even know what month it was in but you know teams continue to evolve. And different strengths pop up, different weaknesses pop up. So you got to do the whole game planning thing all over again and get your guys ready to go play in a tough environment against a great team.”

Because of that, Taylor says the question isn’t if the Bengals can beat the Bills for the fourth straight time. He said “we have to beat them one time in a row” and getting the team prepared for that will be the focus of work in Cincinnati this week.