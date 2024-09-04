Zac Taylor: We’ll see if Ja’Marr Chase practices, plays this week

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor expressed confidence early last week that wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase would play against the Patriots in Week One, but Chase didn’t practice the rest of the week and Taylor began avoiding any firm answers about Chase’s status.

That remained the case on Wednesday. Taylor was asked several times at his press conference if Chase would take part in practice with the team later in the day or take part in the game against New England.

“We’ll see,” Taylor said.

The Bengals will release a practice report later in the day, so there will be some information about whether Chase is working. Word about Sunday will probably have to wait until later in the week and there are likely plenty of people in Cincinnati who would like to see things with Chase finally get resolved one way or another.