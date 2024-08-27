 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings
Vikings reduce their roster to 53 players
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings
Vikings reduce their roster to 53 players
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zac Taylor: Ja’Marr Chase looks great, will play Week 1

  
Published August 27, 2024 04:45 PM

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is ready to go for the regular season.

Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor was asked today if he’s confident that Chase will play Week One against the Patriots, and Taylor answered with one word: “Yes.”

Chase skipped training camp practices because he’s unhappy with the Bengals not giving him the contract extension he’s seeking, but he returned to practice this week. Taylor said that Chase has looked great on the practice field.

In his first three NFL seasons, Chase has been one of the NFL’s best wide receivers, totaling 3,717 yards and 29 touchdowns. At age 24 he has a very bright future ahead of him, and at some point he’s a near-lock to sign a lucrative long-term contract extension to remain in Cincinnati. That apparently won’t happen this year, but Chase will now get to work on having a big season that leads to an even bigger contract in 2025.