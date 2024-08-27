Zac Taylor: Ja’Marr Chase looks great, will play Week 1

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is ready to go for the regular season.

Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor was asked today if he’s confident that Chase will play Week One against the Patriots, and Taylor answered with one word: “Yes.”

Chase skipped training camp practices because he’s unhappy with the Bengals not giving him the contract extension he’s seeking, but he returned to practice this week. Taylor said that Chase has looked great on the practice field.

In his first three NFL seasons, Chase has been one of the NFL’s best wide receivers, totaling 3,717 yards and 29 touchdowns. At age 24 he has a very bright future ahead of him, and at some point he’s a near-lock to sign a lucrative long-term contract extension to remain in Cincinnati. That apparently won’t happen this year, but Chase will now get to work on having a big season that leads to an even bigger contract in 2025.