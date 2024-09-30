Zac Taylor: We’ll see where week takes us with Trey Hendrickson

An already thin Bengals defensive line suffered another blow in Sunday’s win over the Panthers.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering a stinger and he was seen with his right arm in a sling after the game. On Monday, head coach Zac Taylor said at his press conference that it is too early to say whether Hendrickson will be able to play against the Ravens in Week Five.

“We’ll see where the week takes us,” Taylor said.

Defensive tackles BJ Hill and Sheldon Rankins both missed Sunday’s game with hamstring injuries and Taylor said that he thinks Hill is closer to returning to action than Rankins.