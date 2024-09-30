 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zac Taylor: We’ll see where week takes us with Trey Hendrickson

  
Published September 30, 2024 04:00 PM

An already thin Bengals defensive line suffered another blow in Sunday’s win over the Panthers.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering a stinger and he was seen with his right arm in a sling after the game. On Monday, head coach Zac Taylor said at his press conference that it is too early to say whether Hendrickson will be able to play against the Ravens in Week Five.

“We’ll see where the week takes us,” Taylor said.

Defensive tackles BJ Hill and Sheldon Rankins both missed Sunday’s game with hamstring injuries and Taylor said that he thinks Hill is closer to returning to action than Rankins.