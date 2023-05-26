 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zach Allen picking J.J. Watt’s brain while trying to prove himself with Broncos

  
Published May 26, 2023 12:05 PM

Broncos defensive lineman Zach Allen won’t be lining up alongside J.J. Watt this season, but he’s hoping his former teammate keeps helping him produce on the field.

Allen signed a three-year, $45.75 million contract with Denver after spending the last four seasons with the Cardinals. Watt was his teammate for the last two seasons and Allen said he learned a lot from the three-time defensive player of the year.

Allen said he’s “still picking [Watt’s] brain for ideas” as he works to show that the Broncos were right to add him to their defense this season.

“It definitely was a brand new kind of experience but it worked out well for everybody involved, and it’s my time to prove it,” Allen said, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

Allen will be playing for the same defensive coordinator he had in Arizona as Vance Joseph returned to Denver after previously serving as their head coach, so the hope will be that a former teammate and a familiar coach can unlock the best from Allen.