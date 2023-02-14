 Skip navigation
Zach Azzanni up for Bills and Jets WR coach openings, could remain with Broncos

  
Published February 14, 2023 03:58 AM
Zach Azzanni has been the Broncos wide receivers coach since 2018 and he could remain in Denver for the 2023 season, but he is exploring other options as well.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Azzanni interviewed with the Bills on Monday and will interview with the Jets on Tuesday. The Bills have an opening after Chad Hall left to work with the Jaguars and the Jets are without a wide receivers coach because Miles Austin was suspended for gambling on NFL games.

Azzanni worked for new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett during Hackett’s 15-game run as Denver’s head coach in 2022. He also worked under Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio and Pelissero reports he could stay on with Sean Payton.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported last weekend that the Jets have also requested permission to interview Lions assistant wide receivers coach Seth Ryan for their vacancy. Ryan is the son of former Jets head coach Rex Ryan.