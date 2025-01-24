Zach Ertz signed with Washington to “prove that I am still the same guy”

Tight end Zach Ertz’s career appeared on its last legs after the Eagles traded him to the Cardinals during the 2021 season. In 2 1/2 seasons in Arizona, Ertz played in 28 of a possible 41 games and made 130 catches for 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns.

He signed a one-year deal with the Commanders in March.

“I just wanted an opportunity to come out here and prove that I am still the same guy,” Ertz said, via Jeff Neiburg of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Ertz, 33, put his trust in his former head coach in Arizona, Kliff Kingsbury, now the offensive coordinator in Washington.

He made 66 catches for 654 yards and seven touchdowns this season and has added seven receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown in two postseason games.

“It was really an opportunity for me to just fall back in love with the game again,” Ertz said, “and really just enjoy the process again and just be around people that know how to use me and allow me to be at my best. It’s just been so much fun. It’s exceeded all my expectations. Obviously playing with a quarterback like Jayden [Daniels] has helped a ton and just his humility and eagerness to grow.”

Ertz now gets a chance to play his former team in the place where he made his name. His 579 catches for the Eagles rank second in team history, and he holds the franchise record for catches, receiving yards (6,267) and receiving touchdowns by a tight end (38).

His role now is different, but the goal is the same.

“It’s not the volume for me anymore,” Ertz said. “I’ve had all the stats that I need to have. It’s just about making an impact however I can.”