Zach Ertz using experience with Kliff Kingsbury to help Commanders learn offense

Tight end Zach Ertz was a limited contributor to the Cardinals last season before being waived in November, but he caught 103 passes in his first 21 games with the team and that’s likely what led the Commanders to sign him as a free agent this offseason.

Ertz’s first 21 games came when Kliff Kingsbury was the head coach in Arizona and Washington hired Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator earlier this year. During an appearance on 106.7 The Fan, tight end Cole Turner said that his veteran teammate has been a valuable resource for the position group and the entire offense during the installation process this spring.

“Zach and [Kingsbury] have been together for years before. That’s the first thing about Zack that he’s seen what Kliff expects from the offense, and he’s not a selfish guy, he wants to help everyone out. It’s been really fun to play with him,” Turner said. “Me and Zach have become friends in just a few months of knowing each other, he’s a very personable guy and a guy that goes out of his way and wants to see the team win. It’s been great having him around — not just for the tight ends, but for everyone. He’s one of the leaders on the team, for sure.”

The Commanders added third-rounder Luke McCaffrey to Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson at wide receiver this offseason, but an experienced tight end like Ertz would still be a valuable target for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels if his reunion with Kingsbury sparks a revival in his productivity.