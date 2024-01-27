Zach Ertz will not play for Lions vs. 49ers

Veteran tight end Zach Ertz will not play for the Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

Ertz, who signed to the Lions’ practice squad this week, will not be activated for Sunday against the 49ers, according to multiple reports.

The 33-year-old Ertz started seven games for the Cardinals during the regular season but asked for and received his release as he sought to sign with a contender. The Lions could still elevate him to their active roster for the Super Bowl, if they beat the 49ers on Sunday.

Lions tight end Brock Wright was injured in last week’s win over the Buccaneers and won’t play in the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl. The only tight ends available to the Lions on Sunday are Sam LaPorta and Anthony Firkser.