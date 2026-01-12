 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
nbc_pft_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
nbc_pft_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zach Tom to have surgery on partially torn patellar tendon

  
Published January 12, 2026 01:04 PM

Packers right tackle Zach Tom missed the final four games of the team’s season and his offseason will include surgery to repair the knee injury that kept him off the field.

Tom told reporters at the team’s facility on Monday that he suffered a partial tear to his patellar tendon in the team’s Week 14 loss to the Packers. That was a particularly painful day for the Packers as defensive end Micah Parsons also tore his ACL that Sunday.

It will be an extended recovery time for Tom, although probably not as long as the one that Parson faces heading into next season. Tom will likely be shooting for a return to action during training camp.

Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, center Elgton Jenkins, and tight end Tucker Kraft will also be in rehab mode over the coming weeks and months. Getting all five players back to top form would be a good way for the Packers to avoid another early exit in the postseason next year.