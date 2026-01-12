Zach Tom to have surgery on partially torn patellar tendon

Packers right tackle Zach Tom missed the final four games of the team’s season and his offseason will include surgery to repair the knee injury that kept him off the field.

Tom told reporters at the team’s facility on Monday that he suffered a partial tear to his patellar tendon in the team’s Week 14 loss to the Packers. That was a particularly painful day for the Packers as defensive end Micah Parsons also tore his ACL that Sunday.

It will be an extended recovery time for Tom, although probably not as long as the one that Parson faces heading into next season. Tom will likely be shooting for a return to action during training camp.

Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, center Elgton Jenkins, and tight end Tucker Kraft will also be in rehab mode over the coming weeks and months. Getting all five players back to top form would be a good way for the Packers to avoid another early exit in the postseason next year.