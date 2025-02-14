 Skip navigation
Zack Baun wore Bill Bergey’s medallion during Super Bowl run

  
Published February 13, 2025 07:23 PM

Eagles linebacker Zack Baun, who went from free agent to All-Pro in his first year in Philly, played in the postseason while honoring one of the franchise’s all-time greats.

Baun told reporters on Thursday that he wore a medallion belonging to former Eagles linebacker Bill Bergey during the postseason.

Bergey, who spent seven seasons in Philadelphia, died on Christmas Day at the age of 79.

G.M. Howie Roseman, as Baun explained it, asked Bergey’s family for something that would be worn by a player in his honor. Roseman then came to a linebackers meeting, told the story about the medallion, and offered it to Baun.

Absolutely honored,” Baun said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.com. “To be representing his family, his legacy that way. It’s really cool.”

Baun, who had an interception in Super Bowl LIX, could end up being a legend for the Eagles, too. If he stays. Roseman acquired Baun’s rights on a one-year, $3.5 million deal. Baun is now slated for free agency.

And Baun could generate plenty of demand. Beyond being named a first-team All-Pro, Baun finished fifth in the defensive player of the year voting.