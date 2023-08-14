Zack Martin, Cowboys reach deal on reworked contract

Jerry Jones said he wasn’t going to budge, but the Cowboys and right guard Zack Martin have worked out a new deal anyway.

Martin has been holding out of Cowboys camp because he wanted to adjust his contract before taking the field with the team this year and the two sides have come to agreement on a revised pact. According to multiple reports, Martin will have salaries of more than $18 million in 2023 and 2024 under the new terms.

Martin was scheduled to make $13.5 million this year and $14 million next year. Some of that new money will be going back to the Cowboys as Martin has racked up daily fines of $50,000 since the start of training camp. Those fines cannot be rescinded.

With the deal done, Martin will join the Cowboys at training camp and resume working with his teammates as they prepare to face the Giants in the first week of the regular season.