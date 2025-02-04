Zack Martin hasn’t made a decision about playing in 2025 yet

Veteran guard Zack Martin isn’t ready to say if he’ll be continuing his playing career in 2025.

Martin’s 2024 season ended with an ankle injury that required surgery and he said in early December that he would take some time before making any call about suiting up next season. Martin said that returning to health would be a big part of that decision and he said in New Orleans on Tuesday that he has not gotten to that point yet.

Martin has spent his entire career with the Cowboys and he also weighed in on the team’s new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams.

“They’re very committed to that style of football and running the football to establish our identity as a football team,” Martin said to Clarence Hill of DLLS Sports.

Martin said that approach has him “a little bit” interested in continuing to be part of the Cowboys. He is not under contract for 2025, so a new deal will have to be worked out for him to play for any team.