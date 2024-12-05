Zack Martin: I want to get healthy before making any plans for the future

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin said before the 2024 season started that retirement was in the realm of possibilities after the season was over, so it was easy to guess that he’d face a question about his future plans when he met the media on Thursday.

Martin spoke to reporters after head coach Mike McCarthy announced earlier in the day that the seven-time All-Pro will have season-ending ankle surgery. Martin said he has been dealing with the ankle issue since the summer and hoped that resting the last couple of weeks would allow him to finish the season, but that he came “to the realization that I need to get this thing fixed and get healthy.”

Martin said he wants to that process to play out and “we’ll see what the future holds” once that happens.

“This is not the time to have those discussions, and this is kind of all I’ll say about that,” Martin said, via the team’s website. “It’s a tough situation and the most important thing on my mind is getting healthy, and then having those conversations down the road. First and foremost, I want to get healthy and maybe those conversations are a little bit easier.”

Martin is not under contract for the 2025 season, so where he’d play would be another question to answer although it’s not one anyone will ask until he reveals his plans.