Zack Moss: I’ll do anything I can to help the team

The Bengals are going to have a new look in their offensive backfield this year.

Joe Mixon spent the last seven seasons as their lead back, but he’s now a member of the Texans and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said the approach for 2024 is “definitely going to be collaborative.” Pitcher went on to say that the team is going to be asking what it is “going to take this week” and the newly signed Zack Moss said that is a plan that suits him just fine.

“I’ve been in a pass-happy offense before and in that role you just kind of find out ways where you can help the team,” Moss said, via the team’s website. “When I was in Buffalo, that was, okay, how can I be a better pass blocker? And that helped prepare me for each and every step that I’ve gone to and it’s helped me out as a back throughout the years. Here, these guys do a great job and when you have the talent like that outside, it makes sense. However I can help this team. Of it’s catching the ball, running the ball, trying to keep Joe [Burrow] clean as much as I can with the big guys up front, whatever my role is being called of that week, that’s what I’m going to try and do.”

Moss’ mention of Burrow is significant because it shows that he’s aware of who the centerpiece of the offense is in Cincinnati and that playing time will be earned by those who help the quarterback thrive on the field. If Moss does that, he’ll have plenty to do on the field this year.