Zack Moss, Mike Gesicki did not practice on Wednesday

A pair of key Bengals offensive players were not on the field to start the practice week.

Running back Zack Moss and tight end Mike Gesicki both did not participate in Wednesday’s session.

Moss is dealing with a foot injury, while Gesicki has a hamstring injury.

Moss has started all five games for Cincinnati, rushing for 211 yards with two touchdowns. He’s also caught 15 passes for 124 yards with a TD.

Gesicki has 17 receptions for 178 yards.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) and defensive end Joseph Ossai (shoulder) were limited.

Quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist), cornerback Mike Hilton (knee), cornerback D.J. Ivey (knee), defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (thumb), and offensive tackle Amarius Mims (calf) were all full.