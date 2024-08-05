 Skip navigation
Za’Darius Smith has a knee contusion, will be evaluated more on Tuesday

  
Published August 5, 2024 04:53 PM

The Browns have offered an update on the condition of edge rusher Za’Darius Smith.

Smith was carted off the field at Monday’s training camp practice after getting hurt during goal line work. The Browns announced that Smith suffered a knee contusion and that he will undergo further evaluation on Tuesday.

It remains to be seen how long Smith might be out of action, but that diagnosis is better than the worst-case ones that come to mind when a player needs assistance to be taken off the field.

Smith is in his second season with the Browns after recording 5.5 sacks last year and signing an extension with the team this offseason.