Za’Darius Smith carted off at Browns practice

The Browns lost a key defensive player to an injury during Monday’s practice.

Reporters at training camp said edge rusher Za’Darius Smith had to be carted off the field after going down during a goal line drill. There’s been no word about the nature of the injury that Smith suffered.

Smith joined the Browns in a trade with the Vikings last year and signed a two-year contract extension with the team this offseason. He had 27 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 16 regular season starts.

The Browns just got Myles Garrett on the field for the first time since camp opened and they’ll be hoping that Smith can rejoin him on the field soon.