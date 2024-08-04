Myles Garrett practices for the first time in training camp

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett went through his first practice of training camp Sunday, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Garrett’s return coincided with the team’s return to Cleveland from the Greenbrier in West Virginia.

He missed the first week of camp after tweaking a hamstring on the final day of minicamp in June. The reigning defensive player of the year worked out and conditioned on the side until Sunday when he participated in some individual and defensive line drills.

“Myles, man, come on,” Za’Darius Smith said Sunday. “We all know what type of guy Myles is, man. I think he was born in a lab, but he’s different. I would say he’s a guy that’s doing more leadership now. I’m seeing him talk more in meetings and helping the younger guys and staying after practice and helping those guys as well. So that’s big for Myles and that’s big to see a guy going into what year eight? Year eight for him, man, to really show that leadership after winning defensive player of the year.”

Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore (concussion) did not practice Sunday, but wide receiver Jerry Jeudy participated in team drills for the first time.