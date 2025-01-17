Zay Flowers out of practice again on Friday

It looks like the Ravens are going to be without wide receiver Zay Flowers again this Sunday.

Flowers missed the team’s playoff opener with a knee injury and he did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Reporters at the open portion of Friday’s practice shared that Flowers remained off the field for the team’s final session ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bills.

The Ravens will announce official injury designations later on Friday, but it’s hard to imagine that Flowers will be cleared to play after so much time off of the field.

Nelson Agholor, Rashod Bateman, Steven Sims, Devontez Walker, and Tylan Wallace are the other receivers on the active roster. The Ravens called up Anthony Miller from the practice squad last weekend and he’ll likely come up again to provide extra help.