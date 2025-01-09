Zay Flowers ruled out for Ravens-Steelers

The Ravens will not have one of their top offensive players when they play the Steelers on Saturday night.

Head coach John Harbaugh announced in his Thursday press conference that Zay Flowers has been ruled out.

“Zay Flowers is not going to be able to make it to the game this week,” Harbaugh said. “He’ll get started again next week and we’ll move forward with the guys we have. And we’re excited about the guys we have, which is everybody else.”

Flowers suffered a knee injury during last Saturday’s win over the Browns to clinch the AFC North.

In his second season, Flowers caught 74 passes for 1,059 yards with four touchdowns to become the Ravens’ first Pro Bowl receiver in franchise history.

“We still got a lot of weapons and Lamar will distribute the ball as he sees fit,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com

To that end, running back Justice Hill (concussion/illness) is set to return for Saturday’s game. Safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) and receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty (knee) have also been full participants in practice this week.