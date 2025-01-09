 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zay Flowers ruled out for Ravens-Steelers

  
Published January 9, 2025 01:27 PM

The Ravens will not have one of their top offensive players when they play the Steelers on Saturday night.

Head coach John Harbaugh announced in his Thursday press conference that Zay Flowers has been ruled out.

“Zay Flowers is not going to be able to make it to the game this week,” Harbaugh said. “He’ll get started again next week and we’ll move forward with the guys we have. And we’re excited about the guys we have, which is everybody else.”

Flowers suffered a knee injury during last Saturday’s win over the Browns to clinch the AFC North.

In his second season, Flowers caught 74 passes for 1,059 yards with four touchdowns to become the Ravens’ first Pro Bowl receiver in franchise history.

“We still got a lot of weapons and Lamar will distribute the ball as he sees fit,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com

To that end, running back Justice Hill (concussion/illness) is set to return for Saturday’s game. Safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) and receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty (knee) have also been full participants in practice this week.