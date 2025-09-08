Zay Flowers TD catch gives Ravens 27-13 lead over Bills

Once again, the Ravens have put in a quick scoring drive.

After receiving the second-half kickoff, Baltimore needed only four plays to get into the end zone with a 23-yard pass from Lamar Jackson to Zay Flowers.

The play gave the Ravens a 27-13 lead with 12:48 left in the third quarter.

Flowers had a pair of big plays on the possession. He first caught a 39-yard pass deep over the middle on third-and-7 from the Baltimore 38, putting the Ravens in scoring position.

On the next snap, Jackson fired a screen to Flowers on the left side. With blockers in front of him, Flowers used his speed to get into the end zone and give his club a 14-point advantage.

Flowers has five receptions for 98 yards with one touchdown.

Jackson is now 10-of-12 for 129 yards with one touchdown passing and one touchdown rushing.

All three of Baltimore’s touchdown drives of them have taken six or fewer plays. Jackson’s 1-yard touchdown run also capped a four-play possession.