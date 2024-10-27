Zay Flowers will play for Ravens, Marlon Humphrey will not

The Ravens will have wide receiver Zay Flowers in the lineup as they try for their sixth straight win.

Flowers was listed as questionable to face the Browns because of an ankle injury that kept him from practicing on Wednesday and Thursday. He returned for a limited practice on Friday and is active for Sunday’s game.

Flowers leads the Ravens with 34 catches and 412 receiving yards so far this season.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey will not be on the field. He was listed as doubtful with a knee injury and he was officially ruled on 90 minutes ahead of kickoff. The Ravens have also ruled out Nate Wiggins, so they’ll be down two corners against Jameis Winston and the Browns offense.