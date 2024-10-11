 Skip navigation
Zay Jones, Darius Robinson will not play for Cardinals this week

  
Published October 11, 2024 12:27 PM

The Cardinals got receiver Zay Jones back from a suspension and designated first-round rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson to return from IR this week. But neither player will be on the field for Sunday’s matchup against Green Bay.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s website, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon ruled out both Robinson and Jones for this week.

Jones is dealing with a hamstring issue. He was limited in Thursday’s practice.

Robinson (calf) was limited on Wednesday and didn’t practice on Thursday. Gannon noted Robinson is dealing with discomfort and Arizona wants to be smart with him.

Jones signed with the Cardinals in May after catching 34 passes for 321 yards with two TDs for Jacksonville last year.

Arizona selected Robinson at No. 27 overall out of Mizzou in the spring.

The Cardinals’ full Week 6 injury report with game statuses will be released later in the day.