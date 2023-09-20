Zay Jones won’t practice Wednesday

Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones’ practice week is getting off on the wrong foot.

Head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday that Jones will not practice due to a knee injury. Jones injured his knee against the Chiefs last Sunday after playing 44 offensive snaps.

Jones was targeted six times without making a catch before the injury and he had five catches for 55 yards a touchdown in the first weekend of the regular season.

Tim Jones will be in line for more if the injury winds up forcing a change to the Jaguars lineup against the Texans.

Pederson also said that edge rusher Josh Allen’s shoulder will be fine, but he will be limited in Wednesday’s practice.