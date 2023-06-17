 Skip navigation
Scott Fuchs

Scott
Fuchs

2025 CFP National Championship - Previews
Shedeur Sanders makes a good first impression with Titans coach Brian Callahan
The Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft.
Report: Cowboys assistant ST coach Rayna Stewart following John Fassel to Tennessee
Significant betting on Travis Hunter as first overall pick after Chad Brinker’s comments
Chad Brinker: I think our structure with Titans is unique, but it’s not abnormal
Mike Borgonzi: We’ll give Will Levis an opportunity, but will turn over every rock at QB
Titans G.M. Mike Borgonzi: I will pick the players, not a concern who has “final say”
Chad Brinker: Titans will look at everything, won’t pass on “generational talent” at No. 1