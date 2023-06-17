 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
NASCAR reschedules Clash again to Wednesday night because of ‘historic’ winter weather in N.C.
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year
NFL: Super Bowl XLIX-New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks
New England Patriots’ Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totmcpostgame_260201.jpg
Spurs fight back in four-goal thriller with City
nbc_fnia_morganmosesintr_260201.jpg
Moses on Campbell and Patriots ‘brotherhood’
nbc_fnia_marcusjonesintr_260201.jpg
NE’s Jones inspired by music, family on path to SB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
NASCAR reschedules Clash again to Wednesday night because of ‘historic’ winter weather in N.C.
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year
NFL: Super Bowl XLIX-New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks
New England Patriots’ Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totmcpostgame_260201.jpg
Spurs fight back in four-goal thriller with City
nbc_fnia_morganmosesintr_260201.jpg
Moses on Campbell and Patriots ‘brotherhood’
nbc_fnia_marcusjonesintr_260201.jpg
NE’s Jones inspired by music, family on path to SB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NFLMiami DolphinsSean Duggan

Sean
Duggan

NFL: Madrid Game-Miami Dolphins Practice
Dolphins to hire Sean Duggan as defensive coordinator
The Dolphins have found a defensive coordinator for new head coach Jeff Hafley.
Report: Darrell Bevell scheduled for second Jets offensive coordinator interview
Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2026: Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson lead the way
Nathaniel Hackett joins Dolphins’ staff as QBs coach
Garett Bolles, Quinn Meinerz among six finalists for inaugural Protector of the Year award
Jaguars hire defensive pass game coordinator Mathieu Araujo, offensive run game coordinator Brian Picucci
Jets interview Brian Duker for defensive coordinator