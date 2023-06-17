 Skip navigation
NFLNew England PatriotsShane Watts

Shane
Watts

TreVeyon Henderson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
TreVeyon Henderson 2025 player profile, projection, stats, outlook from Rotoworld.
Patriots sign RB Shane Watts
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs
Patriots receivers coach Todd Downing: Stefon Diggs is where we want him to be
Tom Brady: Patrick Mahomes is the QB I see like me, doing everything it takes to win
Patriots sign DT Kyle Peko
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 for 2025 fantasy football season