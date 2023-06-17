Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Mikaela Shiffrin, Breezy Johnson win team combined at worlds; Shiffrin breaks medal record
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: QBs Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders go in top three for Kyle Dvorchak
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Genesis Invitational 2025: Odds, favorites, predictions for Torrey Pines
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
PGA Tour storylines ahead of Genesis Invitational
Durant denies report of toxic Suns locker room
Analyzing Mahomes’ mistakes in Super Bowl LIX loss
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Mikaela Shiffrin, Breezy Johnson win team combined at worlds; Shiffrin breaks medal record
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: QBs Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders go in top three for Kyle Dvorchak
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Genesis Invitational 2025: Odds, favorites, predictions for Torrey Pines
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
PGA Tour storylines ahead of Genesis Invitational
Durant denies report of toxic Suns locker room
Analyzing Mahomes’ mistakes in Super Bowl LIX loss
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
All Scores
Odds by
NFL
Dallas Cowboys
Steve Shimko
SS
Steve
Shimko
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: QBs Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders go in top three for Kyle Dvorchak
Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders both go inside the top five picks in Kyle Dvorchak’s first mock draft of the 2025 offseason.
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Steve Shimko
DAL
Coaching Staff
Cowboys hire Steve Shimko as QBs coach
Early Super Bowl LX longshot odds: WAS, LAR, DAL
Cowboys hire Steve Shimko as quarterbacks coach
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
How will Eagles offense look without Moore?
Cowboys set to hire Ken Dorsey in a role not yet finalized
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Eagles’ potential Week One opponents include Lions, Commanders, Rams
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Cowboys to hire Junior Adams as WRs coach
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue