Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2023 New York Jets fantasy preview
Lawrence Jackson Jr.
,
Lawrence Jackson Jr.
,
Fantasy Football WR Tiers for 2023: Chasing Alpha Status
NBCSports.com Staff
,
NBCSports.com Staff
,
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2023 New York Jets fantasy preview
Lawrence Jackson Jr.
,
Lawrence Jackson Jr.
,
Fantasy Football WR Tiers for 2023: Chasing Alpha Status
NBCSports.com Staff
,
NBCSports.com Staff
,
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
BUY NOW:
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide - Save 20% with promo code Draft2023
Close
NFL
Houston Texans
Steven Nelson
Steven
Nelson
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
05:16
NFL 2022 Week 18 injury report roundup: Deebo Samuel set to play
The final week of the 2022 NFL regular season gets underway with a pair of games on Saturday and the remaining 28 teams will play on Sunday with the Lions and Packers putting a cap on the regular season on Sunday night.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Steven Nelson
HOU
Cornerback
#21
Texans CB Steven Nelson (ankle) leaves vs. DAL
Steven Nelson
HOU
Cornerback
#21
Texans address CB need with veteran Steven Nelson
Lovie Smith
FA
Head Coach
Lovie: ‘Play at CB last year was not good enough’
Steven Nelson
HOU
Cornerback
#21
Free agent CB Steven Nelson visits Texans
Steven Nelson
HOU
Cornerback
#21
Steven Nelson done for day with shoulder injury
Deshaun Watson on Amari Cooper: Our chemistry is going to be tight
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
J.J. Watt: T.J. Watt’s contract situation helped end thoughts of signing with Steelers in 2021
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Amari Rodgers learned in Green Bay that NFL means not for long
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
C.J. Stroud working to build chemistry with receivers so they can “dominate” at training camp
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Trent Williams: Texans got a steal in DeMeco Ryans
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Laremy Tunsil: DeMeco Ryans has brought a whole new vibe to Texans
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Close Ad