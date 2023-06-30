 Skip navigation
ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2

Trent
Taylor

nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
04:38
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy
Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak react to the Miami Dolphins reportedly offering RB Dalvin Cook a contract, detailing the fantasy implications of what would become a crowded backfield.
  • 12305.jpg
    Trent Taylor
    CIN Wide Receiver #11
    Bengals keep return man Taylor with one-year deal
  • 12305.jpg
    Trent Taylor
    CIN Wide Receiver #11
    Bengals release slot receiver Trent Taylor
  • 12305.jpg
    Trent Taylor
    CIN Wide Receiver #11
    Bengals ink slot WR, punt returner Trent Taylor
  • 12305.jpg
    Trent Taylor
    CIN Wide Receiver #11
    49ers declare Week 13 inactives
  • 12305.jpg
    Trent Taylor
    CIN Wide Receiver #11
    Trent Taylor held to one catch versus Packers
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
Orlando Brown Jr.: I’ll be able to be more aggressive in certain situations with Bengals
Pacman Jones continues to help and support “generational talent” Chris Henry, Jr.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Brian Callahan: Joe Burrow has mastered our system and is more like a coach
Joe Burrow on Jonah Williams: Offseason business issues won’t affect his play
Travis Kelce to Ja’Marr Chase: Don’t you ever disrespect Patrick Mahomes