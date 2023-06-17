Skip navigation
Los Angeles Chargers
Trikweze Bridges
TB
Trikweze
Bridges
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Chargers NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Los Angeles' draft picks for every round
In their first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers went 11-6 and returned to the playoffs, where they lost at Houston in the Wild Card round.
PFT Editorial Staff
,
PFT Editorial Staff
,
Trikweze Bridges
LAC
Safety
Chargers take Trikweze Bridges with pick 256
2025 NFL Draft best available: Shedeur Sanders, Cam Skattebo headline top remaining players of Day 3
Connor Rogers
,
Connor Rogers
,
Analyzing fantasy upside of Harris, Bech, Harvey
Chargers select WR Tre Harris at No. 55 overall
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Eagles, Chargers nearly had a deal for the No. 22 pick
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Joe Hortiz: We're fired up Omarion Hampton was there at No. 22
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
2025 Day 2 NFL Mock Draft: Jets stop Shedeur Sanders' fall, Browns nab CB Will Johnson to start second round
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
