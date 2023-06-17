Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Evander Kane is a playoff difference-maker for the Oilers after long, hard road back from injuries
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Brewers place Mitchell on IL, promote Cameron from Triple-A Nashville
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Djokovic faces ‘new reality’ after losing another opening match in Madrid
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
Six Nations highlights: Scotland 26, Ireland 19
Chun ‘staying present’ on cusp of Grand Slam
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Evander Kane is a playoff difference-maker for the Oilers after long, hard road back from injuries
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Brewers place Mitchell on IL, promote Cameron from Triple-A Nashville
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Djokovic faces ‘new reality’ after losing another opening match in Madrid
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
Six Nations highlights: Scotland 26, Ireland 19
Chun ‘staying present’ on cusp of Grand Slam
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
All Scores
Odds by
NFL
Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Loop
TL
Tyler
Loop
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
With Justin Tucker under investigation, Ravens pick K Tyler Loop in sixth round
Are the Ravens setting the stage to move on from Justin Tucker?
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Tyler Loop
BAL
Kicker (FG)
Ravens draft K amidst Tucker uncertainty
Ravens NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Baltimore’s draft picks for every round
PFT Editorial Staff
,
PFT Editorial Staff
,
Ravens investigated Mike Green “very thoroughly” before drafting him
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Ravens expect Mark Andrews to be on team in 2025
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
2025 NFL Draft best available: Shedeur Sanders, Cam Skattebo headline top remaining players of Day 3
Connor Rogers
,
Connor Rogers
,
Ravens take edge rusher Mike Green at No. 59
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Shannon Sharpe’s lawyer responds to 2010 allegations outlined in a 2023 lawsuit
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue