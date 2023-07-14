Skip navigation
NFL
Arizona Cardinals
Zach Ertz
Zach
Ertz
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
11:33
Zach Ertz says he was nearly traded to the Bills in 2021
During a 2021 season that ended with an epic loss to the Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs, the Bills had a chance to add an offensive weapon with Super Bowl experience.
Drew Sample
CIN
Tight End
#89
Cardinals host TE Drew Sample for workout
Zach Ertz
ARI
Tight End
#86
Zach Ertz hoping to be ready for start of 2023
Zach Ertz
ARI
Tight End
#86
Zach Ertz finally (and officially) placed on IR
Zach Ertz
ARI
Tight End
#86
RapSheet: Zach Ertz (knee) out for the season
Zach Ertz
ARI
Tight End
#86
Cards hope to know more on Ertz (knee) Wednesday
Kyler Murray: “A big deal” that Jonathan Gannon, others from Cardinals came to statue unveiling
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Kyler Murray: I’ll be coachable, but we all have to look in mirror if it isn’t working
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Big 12 notebook: Oklahoma State loses lot of starters in transfer portal; Title game staying put
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cardinals are betting favorites to have the NFL’s worst record
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Kyler Murray’s goal is to be back for the season opener
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Kyler Murray: Last year was necessary, good will come out of what happened
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
