 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
Gavin Sheets and Lucas Giolito lead the Padres past the Mariners 8-3 for season sweep
WNBA: Toronto Tempo at Los Angeles Sparks
Sykes has career-high 38 points to help Tempo get first road win, 106-96 over Sparks
WNBA: Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx
Gabriela Jaquez has 20 points, 8 rebounds to help Sky beat Lynx 86-79

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_sdpvsea_sheetshl_260517.jpg
HLs: Sheets belts two HRs, reaches base five times
nbc_mlb_sdpvsea_260517.jpg
HLs: Padres sweep Mariners behind Sheets, Giolito
nbc_wnba_tor_las_260517.jpg
HLs: Sykes pours career-high 38 in win over Sparks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
Gavin Sheets and Lucas Giolito lead the Padres past the Mariners 8-3 for season sweep
WNBA: Toronto Tempo at Los Angeles Sparks
Sykes has career-high 38 points to help Tempo get first road win, 106-96 over Sparks
WNBA: Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx
Gabriela Jaquez has 20 points, 8 rebounds to help Sky beat Lynx 86-79

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_sdpvsea_sheetshl_260517.jpg
HLs: Sheets belts two HRs, reaches base five times
nbc_mlb_sdpvsea_260517.jpg
HLs: Padres sweep Mariners behind Sheets, Giolito
nbc_wnba_tor_las_260517.jpg
HLs: Sykes pours career-high 38 in win over Sparks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NHLColorado AvalancheAlex Gagne

Alex
Gagne

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars
Wild vets Brodin, Eriksson Ek each had broken foot that kept them out of playoff series loss to Avs
Defenseman Jonas Brodin and center Joel Eriksson Ek were unable to play for Minnesota in the second-round series against Colorado in the NHL playoffs because of broken bones in their feet.
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars
Wild vets Brodin, Eriksson Ek each had broken foot that kept them out of playoff series loss to Avs
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche
Deep, star-studded Avalanche reach the conference finals for 8th time since arriving in Denver
Martin Necas.
Martin Necas’ breakout year with Avalanche includes 100-point season, playoff success, and locker-room pranks
Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche depth turns into 14-goal statement as they take 2-0 lead in second-round series over Wild
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche
MacKinnon has goal and 2 assists in 5-2 win over Wild as Avalanche take 2-0 lead in series
nbc_dlb_connormcdavid_260501.jpg
Wild seek a reset after a crazy 9-6 loss to Colorado in Game 1, coach John Hynes ponders lineup
Sabres rally to beat the Canadiens 8-3 to force Game 7
No practice. Plan for the best. That’s the Ruff approach with Sabres facing elimination vs. Canadiens
Suzuki, Evans cap 2nd-period surge, Canadiens beat Sabres 6-3 to take 3-2 lead in 2nd-round series
Frederik Andersen’s elite play in net stands out amid the Carolina Hurricanes’ perfect playoff start
Oilers fire Kris Knoblauch after 1st-round playoff exit that followed 2 Stanley Cup Final trips
Brett Kulak scores 3:52 into OT, Avs advance to West final with 4-3 win over Wild