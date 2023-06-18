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Gavin Sheets and Lucas Giolito lead the Padres past the Mariners 8-3 for season sweep
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Sykes has career-high 38 points to help Tempo get first road win, 106-96 over Sparks
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Gabriela Jaquez has 20 points, 8 rebounds to help Sky beat Lynx 86-79
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HLs: Sheets belts two HRs, reaches base five times
HLs: Padres sweep Mariners behind Sheets, Giolito
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Gavin Sheets and Lucas Giolito lead the Padres past the Mariners 8-3 for season sweep
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sykes has career-high 38 points to help Tempo get first road win, 106-96 over Sparks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Gabriela Jaquez has 20 points, 8 rebounds to help Sky beat Lynx 86-79
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Sheets belts two HRs, reaches base five times
HLs: Padres sweep Mariners behind Sheets, Giolito
HLs: Sykes pours career-high 38 in win over Sparks
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
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Odds by
NHL
Colorado Avalanche
Alex Gagne
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Alex
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Overview
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Game Log
Wild vets Brodin, Eriksson Ek each had broken foot that kept them out of playoff series loss to Avs
Defenseman Jonas Brodin and center Joel Eriksson Ek were unable to play for Minnesota in the second-round series against Colorado in the NHL playoffs because of broken bones in their feet.
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Wild vets Brodin, Eriksson Ek each had broken foot that kept them out of playoff series loss to Avs
Associated Press
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Deep, star-studded Avalanche reach the conference finals for 8th time since arriving in Denver
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Martin Necas’ breakout year with Avalanche includes 100-point season, playoff success, and locker-room pranks
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Avalanche depth turns into 14-goal statement as they take 2-0 lead in second-round series over Wild
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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MacKinnon has goal and 2 assists in 5-2 win over Wild as Avalanche take 2-0 lead in series
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Wild seek a reset after a crazy 9-6 loss to Colorado in Game 1, coach John Hynes ponders lineup
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Sabres rally to beat the Canadiens 8-3 to force Game 7
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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No practice. Plan for the best. That’s the Ruff approach with Sabres facing elimination vs. Canadiens
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Suzuki, Evans cap 2nd-period surge, Canadiens beat Sabres 6-3 to take 3-2 lead in 2nd-round series
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Frederik Andersen’s elite play in net stands out amid the Carolina Hurricanes’ perfect playoff start
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Oilers fire Kris Knoblauch after 1st-round playoff exit that followed 2 Stanley Cup Final trips
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Brett Kulak scores 3:52 into OT, Avs advance to West final with 4-3 win over Wild
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