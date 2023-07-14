Skip navigation
David Braun elevated to interim coach at Northwestern, AP source says
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
World cycling's governing body bans female transgender athletes from women's events
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Is Ohtani decision 'biggest dilemma' in history?
Murphy's parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
David Braun elevated to interim coach at Northwestern, AP source says
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
World cycling's governing body bans female transgender athletes from women's events
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Is Ohtani decision 'biggest dilemma' in history?
Murphy's parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NHL
San Jose Sharks
Andreas Johnsson
Andreas
Johnsson
Devils acquire Timo Meier in blockbuster trade with Sharks
Timo Meier and others are going to the Devils while the Sharks get a 2023 first-round pick, conditional 2024 first-rounder, Andreas Johnsson and prospects.
Daniel Tran
,
Daniel Tran
,
Capitals acquire Edmundson and Stars trade Miller to the Devils on 1st day of NHL free agency
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blackhawks set to begin rebuild with anticipated No. 1 selection of Connor Bedard in NHL draft
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Connor McDavid wins third NHL MVP, falls one vote short of unanimous selection
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Connor McDavid is expected to win his third Hart Trophy as the NHL’s MVP
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Seahawks sign fourth-round pick Anthony Bradford
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Spencer Knight back on ice for Panthers, taking first steps toward return
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rangers give restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller a 2-year extension
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Flyers sign defenseman York and agree with forward Cates on 2-year contracts
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tebow will be part of ownership team bringing hockey to Lake Tahoe, ECHL says
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
