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Jorge Montanez
,
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Cameron McAdoo returns for Denver Supercross, Levi Kitchen also scheduled
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The first Kentucky Derby since the death of trainer D. Wayne Lukas has a different vibe
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Cavaliers have been ‘exposed’ in losses to Raptors
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Odds by
NHL
Buffalo Sabres
Devon Levi
DL
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Overview
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Game Log
David Pastrnak scores 9:14 into OT and Bruins avoid elimination with 2-1 win over Sabres
The series shifts back to Boston for Game 6, with Buffalo still seeking to clinch its first playoff series victory since eliminating the New York Rangers in six games of a 2007 second-round series.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
David Pastrnak scores 9:14 into OT and Bruins avoid elimination with 2-1 win over Sabres
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sabres are on the verge of a long-awaited series win, and the Ducks are too
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
The NHL playoffs are nearing a record for penalty shots and it’s still the first round
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sabres’ Rasmus Dahlin, Bills’ Josh Allen arrived in Buffalo in 2018. Both finally sharing in sports success
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sabres rally to beat Bruins 3-1, take 2-1 lead in NHL playoff series
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sabres power play goes ice-cold again as series against the Bruins shifts to Boston for Game 3
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Goaltender Scott Wedgewood rises from career backup to the Avalanche’s playoff rock
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Wild going home against Stars with chance to advance in NHL playoffs for 1st time since 2015
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Leon Draisaitl’s 2 goals lift the Oilers past the Ducks 4-1 to stave off elimination
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matt Boldy and Wild go home with chance to clinch series after beating Stars 4-2 in Game 5
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Bruins coach Sturm rules out Arvidsson for Game 5 of first-round series against Buffalo
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
McDavid is a game-time decision as the Oilers face elimination in Game 5 against the Ducks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
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