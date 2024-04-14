 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Qualifying
What to watch for in NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway
NHL: Arizona Coyotes at Edmonton Oilers
Report: Coyotes sale to Utah Jazz owner expected next week, Arizona to get expansion team
SX 2024 Rd 13 Cooper Webb leaning over.jpg
Cooper Webb wins Foxborough Supercross; ties Jett Lawrence in championship points
nbc_sx_250recap_240413.jpg
Deegan earns ‘incredible’ win in Foxborough
nbc_sx_450recap_240413.jpg
Webb reminded everyone ‘what a fighter he is’
nbc_sx_webb450win_240413.jpg
Webb: 450SX win in Foxborough feels ‘amazing’

NHLFrank Nazar

Frank
Nazar

Report: Coyotes sale to Utah Jazz owner expected next week, Arizona to get expansion team
Coyotes players informed the team is expected to move to Salt Lake City, AP source says
Preparations are being made for a potential NHL team in Salt Lake City
Devils All-Star Jack Hughes out for the rest of the season, will have shoulder surgery
Coyotes say they’re committing to winning a land auction to build an arena in Phoenix
All 10 skaters brawl off opening faceoff at start of Devils-Rangers game