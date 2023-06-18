 Skip navigation
Colorado Avalanche

Hank
Kempf

Connor McDavid Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers are still the class of the Pacific Division for everyone else to chase
Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers, for all the questions swirling around them, remain the class of the Pacific Division when it comes to success when it matters most.
Connor McDavid Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers are still the class of the Pacific Division for everyone else to chase
NHL: SEP 24 Preseason Panthers at Hurricanes
Nikolaj Ehlers chose the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency. He’s settling in during preseason camp
Matthew Schaefer
Islanders top pick Matthew Schaefer headlines the NHL rookies to watch
Mike Sullivan
Nine NHL teams have a new coach. Here’s what to expect from the changes
Sidney Crosby
Sidney Crosby understands why trade talk surrounds him as the Penguins keep losing
Florida Panthers
Panthers’ 2nd Stanley Cup banner raising set for Oct. 7 before hosting Blackhawks to open NHL season
Kraken head coach Lane Lambert looking to make the most of 2nd shot leading NHL franchise