NHLWashington CapitalsJayden Lee

Jayden
Lee

Chris Patrick Brian MacLellan
Capitals promote Chris Patrick to GM, Brian MacLellan remains president of hockey operations
Brian MacLellan, 65, spent a decade as GM since taking over for George McPhee in 2014. He finished the building of the team that won the franchise’s first Stanley Cup title in 2018.
Chris Patrick Brian MacLellan
Capitals promote Chris Patrick to GM, Brian MacLellan remains president of hockey operations
2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7
Lightning and Capitals make significant trades on 2nd day of NHL draft
Andrew Mangiapane
Capitals acquire winger Andrew Mangiapane in a trade with the Flames
Jacob Markstrom
Opening trades of the NHL offseason contain several goalies but few surprises
Pierre-Luc Dubois
Kings acquire goaltender Darcy Kuemper from Capitals for forward Pierre-Luc Dubois
Sidney Crosby signs two-year extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins that runs through 2026-27 season
Panthers coach Paul Maurice is rested and refreshed. Now he’s set to lead the Cup champions into camp
Driver charged with killing NHL’s Johnny Gaudreau and his brother had .087 blood-alcohol level
Kraken agree to 4-year extension with defenseman Adam Larsson worth $5.25 million per year
Gaudreau brothers are mourned by the hockey community, family and friends as ‘linemates forever’
Sidney Crosby says he’s ‘pretty optimistic’ about getting an extension done with the Penguins