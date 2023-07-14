 Skip navigation
NHLWinnipeg JetsJosh Morrissey

Josh
Morrissey

kings jets
Kings tie franchise mark with point in 11th straight game
Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and the Los Angeles Kings matched their longest point streak in franchise history with a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.
Pierre-Luc Dubois
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Chicago Blackhawks
Isles sign Gauthier to 2-year deal; Kuhlman and Pinho each get one-year, two-way contracts
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Carolina Hurricanes
Short contracts and bonus money prove to be popular in NHL free agency this year
pierre-luc dubois jets
Pierre-Luc Dubois acquired by Kings in sign-and-trade deal with Jets
NHL: Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers
Nashville Predators hire Andrew Brunette after firing John Hynes
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning sign Michael Eyssimont to a 2-year, $1.6 million deal
Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing
Spencer Knight back on ice for Panthers, taking first steps toward return
Rangers give restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller a 2-year extension
Flyers sign defenseman York and agree with forward Cates on 2-year contracts
Tebow will be part of ownership team bringing hockey to Lake Tahoe, ECHL says
Red Wings trade for Michigan native Alex DeBrincat, and send 2 players and draft picks to Senators