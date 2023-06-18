 Skip navigation
paige_bueckers.jpg
What March Madness games are on today? Women’s college basketball tournament Final Four schedule
Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman lands on injured list following fall in his shower at home
Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Yankees
Judge gets 500th extra-base hit, 3rd-fastest Yankee to reach mark behind DiMaggio, Gehrig

nbc_nas_darlingtonpicks_250403.jpg
NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington fantasy favorites
nbc_golf_spiethreax_250403.jpg
Spieth ‘very pleased’ with first round at Valero
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd2_250403.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
paige_bueckers.jpg
What March Madness games are on today? Women’s college basketball tournament Final Four schedule
Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman lands on injured list following fall in his shower at home
Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Yankees
Judge gets 500th extra-base hit, 3rd-fastest Yankee to reach mark behind DiMaggio, Gehrig

nbc_nas_darlingtonpicks_250403.jpg
NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington fantasy favorites
nbc_golf_spiethreax_250403.jpg
Spieth ‘very pleased’ with first round at Valero
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd2_250403.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Matthew
Wood

NHL: Global Series-Detroit Red Wings at Ottawa Senators
Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators to play NHL Global Series games in Stockholm in November
The games at newly renovated Avicii Arena are set to be the 47th and 48th games the league has held in Sweden.
NHL: Global Series-Detroit Red Wings at Ottawa Senators
Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators to play NHL Global Series games in Stockholm in November
NHL Visor
The number of NHL players still playing without face visors is dwindling, only a handful left
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Utah
Utah’s Connor Ingram re-enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program after losing mother
NHL: Nashville Predators at New York Islanders
Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin scores empty-net goal in 7-4 victory over Predators
NHL: FEB 22 Wild at Red Wings
Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek out at least ‘a few weeks’ with lower-body injury
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Vancouver Canucks
Canucks, goalie Kevin Lankinen agree to a five-year, $22.5 million contract extension
Ovechkin scores his 892nd career goal. He needs 2 to tie Gretzky and 3 to break the NHL record
Ovechkin scores, needs 4 more to pass Gretzky for NHL record, and Capitals beat Bruins 4-3
The NHL and Rogers reportedly agree on 12-year, $7.7 US billion media rights deal in Canada
Alex Ovechkin scores his 890th career goal to move 5 goals away from breaking Gretzky’s NHL record
Blackhawks agree to contracts with prospects Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel
Former-Bruin Brad Marchand makes debut with Panthers in game against Utah