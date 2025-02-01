A Blackhawks record: Landon Slaggert scores seven seconds into a game against Florida

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 - Final Round
Cam Davis cards crazy birdie at Pebble’s 4th hole after landing wedge shot on fellow pro’s ball
WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun
Report: DeWanna Bonner will join the Indiana Fever
sexton.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Glendale, Chase Sexton wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaint_250202.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal showed a ‘high competitive level’
nbc_pl_pepint_250202.jpg
Guardiola on where things went wrong v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_stonesint_250202.jpg
Stones’ ‘pride’s hurt’ after loss to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 - Final Round
Cam Davis cards crazy birdie at Pebble’s 4th hole after landing wedge shot on fellow pro’s ball
WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun
Report: DeWanna Bonner will join the Indiana Fever
sexton.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Glendale, Chase Sexton wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaint_250202.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal showed a ‘high competitive level’
nbc_pl_pepint_250202.jpg
Guardiola on where things went wrong v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_stonesint_250202.jpg
Stones’ ‘pride’s hurt’ after loss to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

A Blackhawks record: Landon Slaggert scores seven seconds into a game against Florida

  
Published February 1, 2025 02:41 PM
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers

Feb 1, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Landon Slaggert (84) scores a goal past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) in the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Jim Rassol/Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

SUNRISE, Fla. — After seven seconds: Chicago 1, Florida 0.

Just like that, Landon Slaggert got himself a piece of Blackhawks history.

Slaggert scored seven seconds into Chicago’s game at the Panthers on Saturday afternoon — the fastest goal to start a game ever for the Blackhawks, according to the NHL record book.

The previous Blackhawks record was set by Brent Sutter, who scored eight seconds into Chicago’s 9-4 win over Vancouver on Feb. 5, 1995.

NHL: San Jose Sharks at New York Islanders
Islanders induct Brent Sutter into their Hall of Fame, beat Sharks 4-1
The Islanders inducted Brent Sutter to the franchise’s Hall of Fame prior to the game. Sutter won two Stanley Cups with the Islanders and finished with 363 goals and 466 assists in his 19-year NHL career.

Slaggert’s score was the fastest goal to start a game in the NHL this season, edging a goal at the nine-second mark by St. Louis’ Robert Thomas against New Jersey on Nov. 27.

Ryan Donato won the opening faceoff, then played the puck into the Florida zone. Slaggert — getting his second goal in just his third game of the season — skated past two Panthers defenders, collected the puck and beat Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky with a backhander.

It was the fastest goal allowed at the start of a game in Florida history, three seconds quicker than Mike Knuble’s score for Boston against the Panthers on Feb. 14, 2003.

There have been only seven regular-season goals have been scored more quickly than Slaggert’s marker on Saturday in NHL history, the most recent of those being a goal six seconds into a game by Vancouver’s Alexandre Burrows in what became a 5-2 loss to Detroit on March 16, 2013.

There have been four goals scored five seconds into games — those by Merlyn Phillips of the Montreal Maroons on Dec. 29, 1926, Doug Smail of the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 20, 1981, Bryan Trottier of the New York Islanders on March 22, 1984, and Alexander Mogilny of the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 21, 1991.

The three goals scored at the six-second mark: Burrows had one, while Henry Boucha of the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 28, 1973 and Jean Pronovost of the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 25, 1976 had the others.

Slaggert’s goal is the eighth scored at the :07 mark of the first period, the NHL said.