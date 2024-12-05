Blackhawks fire coach Luke Richardson in his 3rd season after league-worst start

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_edge_galaxybrains_fullshow_241205.jpg
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, News, Injuries, and Stats for Week 14
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Round One
Cameron Young leads Hero; new driver for Justin Thomas; new grip for Scottie Scheffler
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Grenoble
Amber Glenn leads Grand Prix Final, eyes biggest figure skating title for U.S. woman in 14 years

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_241205.jpg
PL Update: Fulham make a statement v. Brighton
nbc_pl_adamsintv_241205.jpg
Adams reflects on ‘huge performance’ v. Spurs
nbc_pl_angeintv_241205.jpg
Postecoglou: Spurs ‘not good enough’ v. Cherries

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_edge_galaxybrains_fullshow_241205.jpg
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, News, Injuries, and Stats for Week 14
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Round One
Cameron Young leads Hero; new driver for Justin Thomas; new grip for Scottie Scheffler
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Grenoble
Amber Glenn leads Grand Prix Final, eyes biggest figure skating title for U.S. woman in 14 years

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_241205.jpg
PL Update: Fulham make a statement v. Brighton
nbc_pl_adamsintv_241205.jpg
Adams reflects on ‘huge performance’ v. Spurs
nbc_pl_angeintv_241205.jpg
Postecoglou: Spurs ‘not good enough’ v. Cherries

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Blackhawks fire coach Luke Richardson in his 3rd season after league-worst start

  
Published December 5, 2024 05:55 PM
NHL: Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks

Nov 21, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson looks on against the Florida Panthers during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Daniel Bartel/Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks fired coach Luke Richardson on Thursday, with the team off to the worst start in the league nearly a third of the way through his third season.

The Blackhawks are 8-16-2, two standings points behind the next-worst team, Nashville. Richardson went 57-118-15 with Chicago.

Anders Sorensen of the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs was named interim coach.

“Today I made the difficult decision to move on from Luke as our head coach,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “We thank him for his efforts and contributions to the organization and our community. As we have begun to take steps forward in our rebuilding process, we felt that the results did not match our expectations for a higher level of execution this season and ultimately came to the decision that a change was necessary.”