Top News

nbc_roto_edey_251212.jpg
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Schedule Primer: Gearing up for the pre-Christmas rush
Washington Commanders v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on today: Week 15 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
NCAA Basketball: C.M. Newton Classic-Arizona at Alabama
Burries scores 28 points as No. 1 Arizona rallies from halftime deficit to beat No. 12 Alabama 96-75

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
sas_okc_hl_251213.jpg
HLs: Spurs stun Thunder in Wemby’s return
nbc_nba_knicksmagic_251213.jpg
HLs: Brunson’s 40 points move NYK to NBA Cup final

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nick
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights
Hart returns to NHL after nearly two years, receives warm welcome from home fans
Some fans brought signs supporting Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart, and the Vegas crowd generally welcomed him from the moment he skated onto the ice.
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights
Hart returns to NHL after nearly two years, receives warm welcome from home fans
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues
Blackhawks send Lukas Reichel to Canucks for 2027 fourth-round draft pick
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers
Jeff Blashill gets his first win as coach of the Chicago Blackhawks
Florida Panthers
Panthers celebrate Stanley Cup win with banner ceremony, eye historic three-peat as NHL kings
Spencer Knight
Panthers fans cheer for former goalie Spencer Knight in season opener
Gary Bettman
NHL’s Gary Bettman sees value in the Olympic break, especially coming off 4 Nations success last season
Wild acquire Quinn Hughes from the Canucks in a blockbuster NHL trade
Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman to have elbow surgery. He’s expected to be ready for the Olympics
Claude Lemieux sees Stanley Cup potential in Avalanche, much like his title team in 1995-96
Penguins send two-time All-Star goalie Tristan Jarry to Edmonton in goaltender swap
Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley is out at least 8 weeks with a lower-body injury
Devils’ Timo Meier taking a leave of absence to attend to a family health matter